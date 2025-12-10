VREID Announce New Album With 'From The Woods' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Black metal outfit VREID open a powerful new chapter with the announcement of their upcoming album 'The Skies Turn Black,' arriving March 6, 2026 via Indie Recordings. Five years have passed since their last release, years that have shaped, challenged, and sharpened the band. With this record, VREID return to the core of their Sognametal identity while stepping into their most ambitious musical territory to date.

To celebrate, the band unleashes their new single "From These Woods." Born during early demo sessions in a remote mountain cabin, the track began as a late-night idea that quickly crystallized into a centerpiece of the album. The band describes it as one of those rare songs that emerges almost fully formed and feels deeply connected to their Sognametal legacy. The new track arrives alongside an official music video.

"From These Woods" marks a renewed confidence and intensity for VREID, signaling a band entering its next decade with clarity and purpose. As they put it, "This album pushed us to our limits, but it reminded us why we still do this. The fire is still there, stronger than ever." Thirty years into their career, VREID's momentum continues to build. The release of "From These Woods" is only the beginning.

VREID describes the creation of their upcoming album 'The Skies Turn Black' as one of the most demanding yet rewarding processes in their history as a band. What began as inspiration evolved into a challenging period where communication and direction faltered. Through persistence and recalibration, the band emerged with eleven songs that reflect both struggle and artistic renewal.

Five years after their previous album, VREID stand firmly behind the new material. They highlight the strength of the songwriting, the production shaped together with producer Anders Nordengen, and the handcrafted artwork by Kim Holm. Most importantly, the band feels they have created an album that represents some of their finest work and a meaningful evolution in their long career.

'The Skies Turn Black' arrives on March 6, 2026, as VREID prepares to bring their new material back to European stages. In 2026, the band will join Hypocrisy, Abbath, and Vomitory for a major European tour, taking their signature sound to many of the continent's most celebrated metal cities.

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VREID Announce New Album With 'From The Woods' Video

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