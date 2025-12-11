Asia Share 'Heat Of The Moment' Video To Announce New Live Album

(Freeman Promotions) Legendary English rock supergroup Asia are thrilled to announce their upcoming live album, 'Asia - Live In England,' due out on March 13, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the announcement, the band unveils the live version of their hit song "Heat Of The Moment," alongside an official live video.

Geoff Downes comments: "'Heat Of The Moment' has an interesting story behind it. It was actually the final track John and I wrote for the ASIA album, and it ended up being the opening track and lead-off single. We threw it together in one afternoon. I had the verse, John had the chorus, although this was a guitar picking country-style piece in 3/4 time. We straightened it all out and bingo, there it was!"

He continues, "A couple of days later we wrote the middle 8 section, rehearsed it in the studio and recorded it straight down with band. Ironically, it still remains our most famous track to this day. Without it, I doubt the album would have been as big as it was, so I am very grateful to have been a part of the creation of HOTM. It's still a really fun track to play live, and I hope it will bring back memories, and give pleasure to the listeners and fans all over the world for many years to come."

Harry Whitley adds: "Playing 'Heat Of The Moment' live is always such an incredible experience, it's always electrifying and this recording was no different - it was such an exciting night and a thrill to revisit all of ASIA's catalog over the three nights. We're really looking forward to fans hearing this whole live album and the others to follow..."

"This song carries decades of history - every note, every moment - and we hope listeners feel the same passion we pour into it night after night," Virgil Donati states.

John Mitchell also expresses his love for this track: "'Heat Of The Moment' is a very dear song close to my heart. Having performed it a vast number of times over the years both previously with the John Wetton solo band and with John and Geoff in Icon, from the quiet introspective acoustic version at The Borderline to the full band amped up version in front of 12000 strong in St Petersburg, it is both an uplifting anthem and a quiet tonic for the soul which never fails to bring warmth to the many."

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