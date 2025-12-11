Creed Tap Limp Bizkit For 3rd Annual Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival

(PFA) Creed and Limp Bizkit will headline the 3rd Annual Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL.
The pair, who famously clashed during the summer of 2000-are putting the past behind them for one of the most-anticipated live events of 2026. The two-day festival features a stacked lineup of platinum-selling heavyweights and rock newcomers. On Saturday, July 18, Limp Bizkit will headline with support from Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Kittie, and Puddle of Mudd on the "Higher" main stage.
The "Are You Ready" Side Stage will feature Magnolia Park, The Pretty Wild, Slay Squad and more. On Sunday, July 19, CREED will close the festival with support from Bush, Mammoth, Candlebox and Hoobastank on the "Higher" main stage. On day 2, the "Are You Ready" Side Stage will feature performances by Sleep Theory, Big Wreck, The Verve Pipe and Ashes Of Billy.
Now in its third year following two previous sell-outs, the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival continues to evolve into a destination event for rock loyalists. With two days of performances, fan experiences, exclusive merch, and more, this year's festival will be the biggest installment yet.
TICKETS: Two-day tickets will be available starting with Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, December 16 at 10am CST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, December 19 at 10 AM CST at summerof99festival.com.
VIP OFFERING: VIP upgrades include access to an exclusive lounge featuring private bars with signature cocktails, a dedicated merch stand, a commemorative laminate, charging stations, and a 360° photo booth. Guests will also enjoy Red Carpet Entry with a photo moment, a concierge text service for questions throughout the weekend, and more premium perks designed to elevate the festival experience.
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