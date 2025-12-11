EPICA Release 'Avatar - The Final Incarnation' Video

(Nuclear Blast) EPICA proudly release their explosive new single 'Avatar - The Final Incarnation - ', a track that deals with the final incarnation (Avatar) to rid the world of unrighteousness and restore truth and purity.

The single is accompanied by a stunning visualizer featuring artwork taken directly from the band's forthcoming EPICA Oracle Card Set, launching worldwide on January 7th.

Mark Jansen shares insight into the inspiration behind the track: "In Hindu philosophy, Kalki represents the final avatar who restores balance at the end of the age. That idea of breaking free from cycles-through self-realization, detachment from desires, and inner transformation-resonates deeply with me. 'Avatar' channels that journey toward liberation, something both powerful and universal."

Simone Simons adds: "We absolutely can't wait to kick off the European tour. Sharing the stage with our incredible fans night after night is the heartbeat of what we do, and this new song will definitely warm you up for the journey we're about to take together."

From January till March, EPICA will embark on 'The Arcane Dimensions' European Tour with Amaranthe and Charlotte Wessels' The Obsession, that brings three of the genre's most dynamic forces together for an unforgettable live experience. See the full list of dates below and grab your tickets now!

But more is more: On January 7th, the band will release the 'Aspiral Oracle', a beautifully crafted deluxe boxset containing a 12 card oracle deck (one card per song title and one extra artist card called 'The Map'), a handbook with an in-depth rulesheet and a stunning incense holder, all designed and sculpted by Hedi Xandt who previously created the artwork for Aspiral. This boxset is a true must have that will give you deeper insights into the meaning of all the Aspiral songs, but can also serve as a tool that can give you guidance in your personal journey.

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