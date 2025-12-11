Lord Of The Lost Share Animated 'Winter's Dying Heart' Video

(Napalm Records) Lord Of The Lost are set to release their new album, OPVS NOIR Vol. 2, tomorrow, December 12, 2025. But before that, the German virtuosos open up their catalogue with another single, "Winter's Dying Heart", a grandiose ballad with a sad, yet beautifully captivating atmosphere.

The accompanying video sees Lord Of The Lost venture into uncharted territory: for the first time in the band's history, they present an animated music video, created by film studio "Kotburschi Kollektiv". Its story does not revolve around a season; rather, the title "Winter" is the name of the video's protagonist, around whom the song's lyrics are also woven.

Chris Harms on "Winter's Dying Heart": "This song hurts in the most beautiful way. Bittersweet, slow, tough, like big waves in slow motion, hard and yet so melodic. Music like this is the best example that melancholy, at least for me, is a beautiful feeling that I can wrap myself in like a blanket when I feel like it. In addition, 'Winter's Dying Heart' has a clear reference to real events, packaged in a modern fairy tale. A song that lives deep in the core of the overall feeling of the OPVS NOIR trilogy."

Following the recent success of their co-headline tour with FEUERSCHWANZ and last month's UK tour, Lord Of The Lost are headed towards their very own festival. The next edition of Lordfest takes place this Saturday, December 13, 2025 in their native Hamburg's Sporthalle. Celebrated right after the album release side by side with Pain, Setyoursails, and Pyogenesis, it will be a special release show, in which the headliner will also be joined by Beyond The Black for three songs. Next year, the band will tour across the USA, Canada and Australia, before returning to Europe for the recently announced 'TOVR NOIR 2026', with shows in 19 countries.

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