Megadeth Release 'Behind The Mask' Trailer

(SRO) Megadeth and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed the trailer for Megadeth: Behind The Mask, a cinematic legacy event that will debut on screens worldwide Thursday, January 22.

Tickets are now on sale for the film that will screen in over 1,000 cinemas across 35+ countries on the eve of the release of the band's final studio album out January 23.

In MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of MEGADETH, sharing untold stories of the band's past and the creative fire that drives them. Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of MEGADETH'S new self-titled album in full, brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine's own track-by-track reflections about the band's final studio album.

This one-night-only listening event will provide a first-listen to this landmark project. Megadeth: Behind The Mask is an immersive celebration of one of the most influential bands in metal history, capturing their legacy while heralding a powerful new chapter.

Leading up to the album and film's debut, Megadeth-Dave Mustaine, Teemu Mantysaari (Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars), James LoMenzo (Bass Guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (Drums)-have released two tracks: "I Don't Care" and "Tipping Point," the album's first single.

Megadeth have also announced a very special bonus track from the album: a reimagined version of "Ride The Lightning," which Mustaine co-wrote with Metallica's James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich and was the title track from the group's 1984 album.

To get tickets, and for more information and to sign up for updates, fans can visit megadethfilm.com.

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