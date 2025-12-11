The Cure Share 'Alone' Video From The Show Of A Lost World Film

(Capitol) On November 1, 2024, The Cure released their widely acclaimed, and now GRAMMY nominated, album Songs Of A Lost World. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London's Troxy in front of an audience of 3,000.
Now, fans will be able to watch the whole show in cinemas worldwide tomorrow, before the physical Blu-Ray/DVD are released on December 13th and digital download on December 19th. The band shared a preview in the form of a video for their performance of "Alone".
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is a remixed, recut and 4K remastered film of that night's whole 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with a new Dolby Atmos sound mix by Robert Smith. The film includes all 31 songs performed that night, featuring the complete live performance of Songs Of A Lost World and a special five-song set to celebrate 45 years of the Seventeen Seconds album.
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is being released via Lost Images, Polydor/Capitol Records, Mercury Studios and Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets at cinemas around the world are available now. For further details, visit thecurelostworld.com.
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