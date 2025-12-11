Tom Hamilton Launching New Show On SXM's Grateful Dead Channel

(BHM) Tom Hamilton and SiriusXM are thrilled to announce the launch of Goin' Down the Road with Tom Hamilton, a new monthly radio show airing on SiriusXM's Grateful Dead Channel.

Each episode will take listeners on a curated musical journey across the full spectrum of the Grateful Dead multiverse, guided by Hamilton and a rotating lineup of special guests.

The inaugural episode airing on December 15 will feature special guest Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend and Taper's Choice. January's episode will feature recording and performing artist, bassist, producer, and overall musical renaissance man, Don Was.

"I'm so excited to bring a new show to SiriusXM's GD channel, celebrating the Dead and our scene through music and conversation." - Tom Hamilton

Hamilton's show will include handpicked music from the Dead's classic era with Jerry Garcia as well as more recent projects featuring the bandmembers. The show will also highlight "Descendants of the Dead," contemporary artists from across genres who draw creative inspiration from the Grateful Dead's enduring legacy.

Listen to Goin' Down the Road with Tom Hamilton, On the Grateful Dead Channel, SiriusXM 23 or any time (at home) on the SiriusXM app

Hamilton has fronted several bands over a handful of genres during his rich career - including Brothers Past, American Babies and Ghost Light. He also sings and plays lead guitar in Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Bill Kreutzmann's Billy & the Kids.

On January 23, he will release his first album as simply Tom Hamilton, titled I'm Your Vampire (AWAL/Relix) which was co-produced by Hamilton and Alex Farrar (MJ Lenderman/Wednesday).

Goin' Down the Road with Tom Hamilton marks an exciting new collaboration between Hamilton and SiriusXM, offering listeners a thoughtful and engaging exploration of the Grateful Dead's enduring influence across generations and musical genres. Each month, a special guest will join Hamilton to share their perspectives, stories, and musical selections, delivering fresh insights and inspiring conversations that highlight the expansive impact of the Grateful Dead.

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