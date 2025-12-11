Visions Of Atlantis and Warkings Team Up For 'Pirates & Kings'

(Napalm Records) Visions Of Atlantis and Warkings unite for a mighty shared single, "Pirates & Kings", forging their weapons for the upcoming co-headline tour of the same name.

With a sweeping double vocal force and uplifting lyrics, the track showcases both the symphonic pirates' and the power metal warriors' strengths. Instantly opening with the impelling chorus, Visions Of Atlantis and Warkings craft an unmatched battle hymn. "Pirates & Kings" heats up the fight - be brave or be gone!

With their new song in tow, Visions Of Atlantis and Warkings prepare to embark on another journey together. Their eponymously named "Pirates & Kings Over Europe" Tour starts February 5, 2026. Kicking off in Pratteln (Switzerland), they play 21 cities all across the continent.

Visions Of Atlantis singer Clementine Delauney on "Pirates & Kings?":"This is no longer a time for division or competition. When threats and tensions rise, the answer is to unite and become allies. This year ends with fear and dark projections; next year is about showing the right response. Tyrants will not prevail, manipulation will not work. We will see through the smoke screen and claim our own truth.

"We believe that unity is strength. This is a time for collaboration, for opening ourselves to others, and for gathering like-minded souls. We can face anything when we stand with our tribe and our tribe is growing. We're welcoming new warriors and shield-maidens aboard.

"Pirates and Kings are launching the movement, leading the charge. Now it's your turn to join the call.

"Brave your fear, bring a friend, and reserve your seat for the most epic adventure, a place where a new world is forged, where courage is honored, where emotions run deep, and where your power is real."

Warkings add: "When the tides of chaos swell and the winds whisper of war, the kings must look beyond their own thrones. So we joined forces with Visions of Atlantis - warriors of the endless sea - to remind the world that unity is the strongest weapon.

"Pirates & Kings' is the pact we seal in fire and storm"

Related Stories

Visions Of Atlantis Announces Orchestral Album 'Armada - An Orchestral Voyage'

Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Hellfire' Video

Visions Of Atlantis To Embark On Armada Over North America Tour

Visions Of Atlantis Stream 'Tonight I'm Alive' Video

News > Visions Of Atlantis