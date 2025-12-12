Alabama Shakes Announce 2026 Spring Tour

(Island Records) Alabama Shakes have announced the dates for their 2026 spring tour, rolling through amphitheaters and top festivals next spring. This run kicks off on April 16 in Richmond, VA, at Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, includes stops in Asheville, Atlanta, Memphis, and finishes in grand fashion with a two-night stand at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Memorial Day weekend, May 24 and 25.

The tour features support from Joy Oladokun, Mon Rovîa, Lamont Landers and JJ Grey & Mofro. The band will also perform on several major festivals including High Water Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

In addition to their headline and festival dates, the band will appear with Zach Bryan on July 25 in Eugene, OR, and September 19 in Dover, DE. They will also return to the UK and Europe for the first time in over a decade, with a headline performance at Alexandra Palace in London on July 3, as well as additional dates across the UK, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

TOUR DATES

4/16 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ~

4/17 Asheville, NC ExploreAsheville.com Arena ~

4/18 Charleston, SC High Water Fest

4/22 Memphis, TN Grind City Amphitheater +

4/24 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park +

4/25 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater +

4/26 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre •

4/28 Tallahassee, FL Adderley Amphitheater •

4/29 Boca Raton, FL Sunset Cove Amphitheater •

4/30 Clearwater, FL The BayCare Sound •

5/2 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/24 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

5/25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

6/13 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

7/1 Leeds, UK Millennium Square

7/2 Wasing, Reading, UK On the Mount at Wasing

7/3 London, UK Alexandra Palace*

7/5 Ghent, BE Gent Jazz Festival

7/7 Lucca, IT Summer Festival

7/9 Lisbon, PT NOS Alive Festival

7/10 Bilbao, ES BBK Live

7/11 Madrid, ES Noches del Botanico

7/25 Eugene, OR Autzen Stadium^

9/19 Dover, DE The Woodlands^

~ With Special Guest Joy Oladokun

+ With Special Guests Mon Rovîa

• With Special Guest Lamont Landers

# With Special Guests JJ Grey & Mofro

* With Special Guest Tyler Ballgame

^ Supporting Zach Bryan

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