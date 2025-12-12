April Wine To Support Triumph On Their North American Reunion Tour

(Chipster) Fans of classic Canadian rock n' roll must be overjoyed with not only the announcement of Triumph's first North American tour in decades, but that they will have another one of the Great White North's top rock bands supporting these spring dates: April Wine.

Running from April 22nd through June 6th, the tour will hit all the spots that both Triumph and April Wine amassed legions of fans over the years; Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, St. Louis, San Antonio, New York, etc.

Comprised of members Brian Greenway (guitar), Richard Lanthier (bass), Roy Nichol (drums), and Marc Parent (lead vocals, guitar), this will not be the first time April Wine and Triumph have shared the stage before. Longtime fans may recall a show at the Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas on February 18, 1977, which served as Triumph's major American debut and a significant breakthrough for the band.

Also, in San Antonio during March 1978, as part of a run of five shows in Texas for promoter JAM Productions. One fan recalled the lineup for this show as April Wine, Crack the Sky, and headliner Triumph. Both bands have a strong history with the state, as San Antonio radio station KISS-FM was an early supporter of Canadian hard rock acts, helping both bands gain a significant U.S. following.

April Wine has been a staple in the rock music scene for over five decades. Known for their powerful ballads and rock anthems, the band has seen several lineup changes but has always stayed true to their roots. April Wine has weathered the storms of the music industry with remarkable resilience and the band continues to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next show, ready to experience the magic that April Wine delivers.

The journey began in 1969, marking the start of a legendary career in rock music. With hits like "Just Between You and Me", "Sign of the Gypsy Queen", "Roller", "I Like To Rock", "Say Hello", "Oowatanite", "Enough Is Enough", "Rock N Roll Is A Vicious Game" and many more, April Wine has left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Significant milestones include their induction into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2009, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2010 and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2023. These accolades are a reflection of their hard work, talent, and the significant role they have played in shaping the rock genre. April Wine's ability to consistently deliver powerful performances and connect with audiences has earned them a place among the greats in rock history.

Today, the band continues to tour, keeping the spirit of rock alive for their dedicated fanbase. And in 2026, they will bring their melodic and anthemic brand of rock once more to North America!

COMPLETE TOUR DATES:

CANADA

April 22 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON | GFL Memorial Gardens

April 24 - Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

April 25 - Hamilton, ON | TD Coliseum

April 28 - Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre

April 29 - Moncton, NB | Avenir Centre

May 1 - Laval, QC | Place Bell (Montreal)

May 2 - Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

May 8 - Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

UNITED STATES

May 13 - Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

May 16 - Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

May 17 - St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

May 20 - Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

May 21 - San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

May 22 - Houston, TX | Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

May 24 - Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

May 26 - Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 28 - Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

May 30 - Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

June 3 - Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 5 - Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)

June 6 - Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

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