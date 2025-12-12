Devon Allman's nightvision Streaming New Single 'Awaken'

(BHM) nightvision, a new project from Devon Allman, is thrilled to release "Awaken," the second song from the forthcoming self titled debut album. "'Awaken' was the first instrumental song we came up with for the nightvision record," says Allman. "It really set the tone for the sci-fi vibe of the whole set. For me it's part Pink Floyd meets The Cure riding through Arabia watching VHS copies of the original Dune. An amalgam of my Texan youth."

"Awaken" follows the release of "Dead Sea Scrolls" which debuted on October 31st. nightvision, an ambient art-rock project designed to create a full sensory experience, is set to be released on January 2.

On nightvision, mystic rhythms, searing guitars, and song titles that nod to '80s sci-fi cinema blend with esoteric Middle Eastern imagery to create a soundscape that's both otherworldly and immersive.

Recorded at Allman's home-turned-studio during the COVID pandemic, the album also marks the recording debut of his son, Orion Allman, on synthesizer. Joining them are drummer John Lum and bassist Justin Corgan, both longtime collaborators in The Allman Betts Band and the Devon Allman Project.

Drawing inspiration from vintage '80s sonics and artists like The Police and The Cure, nightvision is a lush, cinematic exploration of sound. Equally suited for meditations or herbal vacations, it's an album that invites listeners to drift, dream, and disappear into its glowing nocturnal world.

"It's a sense of accomplishment to pull this one out of the vault after 5 years. nightvision is a very special project to me. I have always had a desire to write music for film, so this is a study into that dimension. Recording in the house was a trip, from capturing the drums in the foyer with microphones placed upstairs ala John Bonham, and even going after the Andy Summers sound with vintage Roland Jazz Chorus amps and Electric Mistress pedals. I used mostly shredder guitars like my Jackson 1987 "Jack Butler" (IYKYK) and my Suhr Modern Custom HSS. Additionally, having my son on synth was such a proud moment, as he really added some unique textures." - Devon Allman

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