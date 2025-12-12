Megadeth Share More Let There Be Shred Event Details

(SRO) With Megadeth's final studio album set for release on January 23, the metal titans have announced Let There Be Shred: The Ultimate Megadeth Immersive Listening Event set for Saturday, January 17 in La Vergne, TN (just outside Nashville).

This exclusive, day-long immersive celebration will offer attendees the opportunity to get closer to the band, the music, the stories, and the legacy than ever before.

Join Megadeth-Dave Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari (Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars), James LoMenzo (Bass Guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (Drums)-for an unforgettable day inside the band's world. A limited number of tickets are available here for the event.

The initial itinerary for Let There Be Shred: The Ultimate Megadeth Immersive Listening Event will include an acoustic Megadeth performance, Megadeth Master Class, Gibson Guitar Talk, Band Q&A + More. Additional details are as follows:

* An Acoustic Megadeth Performance

A rare acoustic set including new album tracks and classic hits.

* Megadeth Master Class

Band members break down legendary riffs, songwriting, tones, and

techniques-right from the stage.

* Gibson Guitar Talk

Dave and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian take the stage for an intimate

conversation on Dave's signature guitar lineup, what it means to be a Gibson ambassador, and to share some special news with you before anyone else.

* Band Q&A

* Evening Hang & Full Album Playthrough

* Immersive Spaces & Displays

* Food, Drinks Megadeth Beer & House of Mustaine Wine Tasting

* Exclusive Merch Kit

* Individual Photo with the Band

* Contests, Competitions, Giveaways & Prizes

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