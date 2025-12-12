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Paradise Lost Stream New Salvation' Music Video

By Nuclear Blast | Published: December 12, 2025
Paradise Lost Stream New Salvation' Music Video

(Nuclear Blast) Paradise Lost have revealed a new music video for the song 'Salvation' from the band's widely acclaimed new album, Ascension. Directed by longtime collaborator Ash Pears, the stunning, cinematic portrayal of one of 2025's most haunting tracks provides further evidence of their unyielding creative vision decades into the band's legendary career.

Commenting on the song and video, vocalist Nick Holmes states: "Salvation embraces the belief in a higher power and seeking forgiveness for a lifetime of transgression, typically prompted by the approach of death or a significant crisis. However, the video, and given that it is Christmas, takes perhaps a more optimistic view. It portrays the connection between two individuals committed to upholding a beacon, a symbol they will protect until their last breath and pass on for others to embrace. Whether this force is ultimately good or bad will always remain a mystery."

Paradise Lost's first album in 5 years, following 2020's acclaimed Obsidian, was produced by the band's revered guitarist Gregor Mackintosh and mixed/mastered by Lawrence Mackrory and is adorned with artwork by renowned British artist George Frederic Watts' classic painting The Court of Death (1870-1902). Their latest, critically lauded masterpiece soaked in misery and grief, soars with song's like 'Tyrants Serenade,' 'Serpent on the Cross' and 'Silence Like The Grave,' that take listeners on an unforgettable journey through morose despair forged in soundscape of massive riffs and searing solos.

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