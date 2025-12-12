Slash, Shemekia Copeland, Kingfish and More Join Bonamassa's Latest B.B. King Rollout

(Prospect PR) Joe Bonamassa returns today with Vol. IV of B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, unveiling five new songs from the landmark centennial tribute. Out now via KTBA Records, the latest volume continues to widen the project's reach, pairing fresh arrangements with powerful performances from artists across blues, rock, and soul. The full 32-track album arrives February 6th, with new songs rolling out monthly. Stream the new tracks here

Producers Bonamassa and Josh Smith were drawn to the standout track "When Love Comes to Town" from the beginning. "We knew early on we wanted to include this U2 song in an effort to span the breadth of B.B.'s entire career," Smith explains. The arrangement came into focus once they decided that Shemekia Copeland would take on King's vocal lines. "She absolutely crushed it," he said. Smith adds that inviting Myles Kennedy to sing the Bono parts and bringing Slash in on guitar was Joe's idea, and the result became one of the project's defining collaborations. "It turned into such a standout," he exclaimed, praising the chemistry across all three guests and offering a "shoutout to Alan Hertz for the amazing mix."

"Don't Answer The Door," featuring Marcus King, carries a deep connection for Smith. "This song was tracked already thinking about Marcus King," he says. Years earlier, Marcus had sung the tune unprompted during a jam session with Smith and Kirk Fletcher, a moment that stuck with him. The team recorded the Blues Is King arrangement with that memory in mind, and Smith says he delivered in every way. "He absolutely slayed it. BB's vocal is so incredible on the original and Marcus really sang the hell out of it and of course played amazing," he says. "Just a massive standout."

"Ain't Nobody Home," with Jade MacRae and Robben Ford, highlights Smith's vision for pairing complementary stylists on material he has always loved. "This has always been a favorite track of mine," he says, noting that the team wanted a song where a featured singer and a featured guitarist could each bring something distinct. "We couldn't have done any better than Jade and Robben," Smith adds. He calls MacRae "a tremendous singer and artist" whose performance anchors the track, and says it is an honor to have Ford involved. "He is one of both Joe and I's all time favorite players and he played amazing."

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram brings his fire to "Paying The Cost To Be The Boss," a song that helped set the tone for the entire project. "This was the first song we tracked, the first song we pitched and the first artist to deliver," Smith recalls. He sensed immediately that the tune would resonate with Kingfish, and that instinct proved right. "He said it was one of his favorites. Kismet," Smith says. For him, Kingfish represents a vital piece of the blues future. "Christone is one of the most important artists in the blues today," he adds. "He absolutely killed this track."

This month's collection closes with "You Upset Me Baby" featuring Chris Cain, an artist both Smith and Bonamassa deeply admire. "Joe and I both felt it was important to have Chris Cain be a part of this project," Smith says. "We knew how much Chris reveres B.B." Cain delivered a performance that reflects that admiration, combining soulful singing with guitar work that Smith describes as "amazing."

With Vol. IV, the album's expanding roster now includes more than thirty guest appearances across the first four installments, featuring artists such as Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Keb' Mo', Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan, Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Larkin Poe, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Pat Monahan, and Aloe Blacc.

The idea for Blues Summit 100 took shape when Bonamassa realized that no major centennial tribute had been announced for King's 100th birthday. With full support from the Estate of B.B. King and The B.B. King Music Company, he and Smith set out to create a wide-ranging celebration of King's legacy with an intergenerational cast of musicians. Each artist was encouraged to record a song that held specific meaning for them, creating a portrait of King's influence that connects past and present. Bonamassa has described the project as a mission rooted in deep respect for King's legacy. "When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues. You only get one shot to do this correctly."

B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 will be released digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple LP vinyl (180 gram) set. New tracks will continue to arrive monthly through February 2026.

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