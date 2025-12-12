(DOC) TURNSTILE have shared a music video for "LIGHT DESIGN" from their celebrated new album NEVER ENOUGH. The new music video is directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.
TURNSTILE are nominated for five awards at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, earning nods in the following categories: "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song" ("NEVER ENOUGH"), "Best Rock Performance" ("NEVER ENOUGH"), "Best Alternative Music Performance" ("SEEIN' STARS"), and "Best Metal Performance" ("BIRDS"). The nominations make TURNSTILE the first band or artist nominated across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories in a single year.
Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates [album art below]. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH is joined by the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which is directed by TURNSTILE's Yates and McCrory, and streaming now on demand.
American Football Recruit Turnstile's Brendan Yates For New Song 'No Feeling'
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Turnstile Share 'Light Design' Video
Lorde, The XX, Turnstile Lead Kilby Block Party Lineup
William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert- Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR- Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video- Rob Zombie 'Tarantula' Video- more
Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more
Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly- beabadoobee Announces New Album And Arena Tour- Sam Smith Announces New Album- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video
Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour
William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert
Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'
Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records
Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'