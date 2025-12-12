Turnstile Share 'Light Design' Video

(DOC) TURNSTILE have shared a music video for "LIGHT DESIGN" from their celebrated new album NEVER ENOUGH. The new music video is directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

TURNSTILE are nominated for five awards at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards, earning nods in the following categories: "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song" ("NEVER ENOUGH"), "Best Rock Performance" ("NEVER ENOUGH"), "Best Alternative Music Performance" ("SEEIN' STARS"), and "Best Metal Performance" ("BIRDS"). The nominations make TURNSTILE the first band or artist nominated across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories in a single year.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates [album art below]. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH is joined by the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which is directed by TURNSTILE's Yates and McCrory, and streaming now on demand.

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