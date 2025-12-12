Yungblud Unplugs For New Version Of 'Zombie'

(High Rise) Yungblud returns today with an acoustic version of his Best Rock Song GRAMMY nominated hit "Zombie." The heart-wrenching ballad is widely regarded as one of his most profound releases to date, written for his late grandmother who died from alcoholism and showcasing a striking new depth in his songwriting.

The new version of the track is accompanied by an intimate music video, directed by Jesse Jo Stark. Speaking about the track, Yungblud explained, "The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It's about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment."

The original version was accompanied by a powerful music video-described as a "love letter to nurses around the world," and starring Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh.

The new release follows a whirlwind year for the British rock star, who has been nominated across all three rock categories at the 68th annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. He earned nominations for Best Rock Albumfor IDOLS (Capitol Records), Best Rock Song for the powerful ballad "Zombie," and Best Rock Performance for his moving cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

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