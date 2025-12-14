ATAVISTIA Stream 'The Winter Way (Reforged)'

(C Squared) ATAVISTIA return with their reimagined and re-recorded album The Winter Way (Reforged), unleashed via Blood Blast Distribution. The Winter Way (Reforged) showcases ATAVISTIA's ability to merge cinematic orchestrations with ferocious metal intensity to form a catalyst for their epic storytelling. The new album is accompanied with a lyric video for the dramatic and enthralling "Eternal Oceans (Reforged)".

Engulfed in the lyrical theme of a vast, cosmic sea, "Eternal Oceans (Reforged)" sees the pacing become slower with lower-tuned guitars, but without lessoning the power and resonance of the arrangement. The track demanded extreme changes from its original incarnation; the band focused intently on removing unnecessary details so that the most important parts of the song could make the greatest impact. Although the arrangement remains long, the orchestration and atmosphere were completely overhauled, and a guitar solo was added for a sudden burst of energy. It is as dynamic and thrilling as the untamable nature of the open water.

Originally released in 2020, The Winter Way marked a defining moment for ATAVISTIA's ambitious fusion of extreme metal and orchestral soundscapes. However, founder Mattias Sippola felt that its execution and production did not live up to his vision for the album. While working on a brand new record, unforeseen delays arose and during this pause, Sippola decided to completely reconstruct The Winter Way from the ground up. This new version is not a remix or remaster but an entirely new recording, featuring reworked arrangements, modern production, and rewritten orchestral and atmospheric elements. Some of the original drum and bass recordings remain but have been refined for tighter performance. The addition of Spencer Budworth's powerful growls brings an entirely new energy to the mix, elevating the album to new heights.

The Winter Way (Reforged) was produced, mixed, and mastered by Matthew Richard Sippola at Atavistic Studios with engineering support from Maximilian Sepulveda. The recording lineup includes Mattias Sippola on vocals, guitars, orchestrations, and production, Max Sepulveda on drums, Spencer Budworth on backing vocals, and D'wayne Murray on bass.

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