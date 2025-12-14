Milwaukee Metal Festival Reveal Headliner Splits and Add 20 New Bands

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(SBR) Milwaukee Metal Festival 2026 is pleased to now reveal the headliner day splits! In addition, the festival has announced over 20 new additions. Acid Bath will conquer Friday, followed by Killswitch Engage on Saturday with newly added headliner Ministry to close out the weekend!

The festival will now take place June 5 - 7, 2026, with the pre-party kicking off on June 4! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom. General ticket sales will launch on Monday, December 15 @ 10:00 A.M. CST, which includes all single day, 2-day, and 3-day ticketing options and can be found here.

Co-organizer Jamey Jasta comments, "2026 is shaping up to be our best year yet and we're just getting started! More bands, more stages, more vendors, more food, more signings, it's gonna be the best weekend EVER! See you in the good the land!"

The current lineup is now as follows with more TBA:

ACID BATH

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

MINISTRY

OBITUARY

POWERTRIP

AGALLOCH

AFTER THE BURIAL

ALL SHALL PERISH

NAILS

IRON REAGAN

HAVOK

NUNSLAUGHTER

HIRAX

INTEGRITY

PRONG

INTERNAL BLEEDING

UADA

DEADGUY

MASTER

WEEKEND NACHOS

MORTA SKULD

POLKADOT CADAVER

SWORN ENEMY

BELUSHI SPEEDBALL

INCITE

CASKET ROBBERY

DUSK

JEFFREY NOTHING

BRICK BY BRICK

DEAD BY WEDNESDAY

HUMAN ARTIFACTS

THANATOTIC DESIRE

EYES OF THE LIVING

MISERY

STRIKING 13

TRIP TO THE MORGUE

DARK HORSE PROPHET

& OVER 40 MORE ARTISTS / BANDS TO BE ANNOUNCED!

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