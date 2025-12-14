Milwaukee Metal Festival Reveal Headliner Splits and Add 20 New Bands

(SBR) Milwaukee Metal Festival 2026 is pleased to now reveal the headliner day splits! In addition, the festival has announced over 20 new additions. Acid Bath will conquer Friday, followed by Killswitch Engage on Saturday with newly added headliner Ministry to close out the weekend!
The festival will now take place June 5 - 7, 2026, with the pre-party kicking off on June 4! The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom. General ticket sales will launch on Monday, December 15 @ 10:00 A.M. CST, which includes all single day, 2-day, and 3-day ticketing options and can be found here.
Co-organizer Jamey Jasta comments, "2026 is shaping up to be our best year yet and we're just getting started! More bands, more stages, more vendors, more food, more signings, it's gonna be the best weekend EVER! See you in the good the land!"
The current lineup is now as follows with more TBA:
ACID BATH
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
MINISTRY
OBITUARY
POWERTRIP
AGALLOCH
AFTER THE BURIAL
ALL SHALL PERISH
NAILS
IRON REAGAN
HAVOK
NUNSLAUGHTER
HIRAX
INTEGRITY
PRONG
INTERNAL BLEEDING
UADA
DEADGUY
MASTER
WEEKEND NACHOS
MORTA SKULD
POLKADOT CADAVER
SWORN ENEMY
BELUSHI SPEEDBALL
INCITE
CASKET ROBBERY
DUSK
JEFFREY NOTHING
BRICK BY BRICK
DEAD BY WEDNESDAY
HUMAN ARTIFACTS
THANATOTIC DESIRE
EYES OF THE LIVING
MISERY
STRIKING 13
TRIP TO THE MORGUE
DARK HORSE PROPHET
& OVER 40 MORE ARTISTS / BANDS TO BE ANNOUNCED!
News > Milwaukee Metal Festival
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