MORTIIS And UADA Teaming Up For The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI

(SPKR) MORTIIS announces the massive North American "The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI" that will present the iconic Norwegian artist co-headlining with fast-rising US black metal act UADA.

The tour will feature exclusive anniversary sets and supporting performances by Jerome Reuter's ROME and WRAITH KNIGHT. MORTIIS will perform songs from his groundbreaking 2001 full-length, "The Smell of Rain", along with other volumes of dystopian despair. In addition, UADA will be performing their seminal debut album "Devoid of Light" (2016) in its entirety and ending their performance with a 30-year anniversary set of their previous works from Ceremonial Castings featuring Wraith Knight.

MORTIIS comments: "While creating and uncreating, sometimes composing, and occasionally violently invoking the music and sounds that are set to be my new album, it is growing increasingly apparent to me, that I am occasionally calling upon some old ghosts of the past", the Norwegian states. "I can hear - sometimes clearly, at other times faintly - musical echoes from the 'Smell of Rain' days, not to mention new sounds of the blurry, faint, but unmistakably strange, future, that is yet to unfold. It seems natural to me, to now unearth several of the songs from 'The Smell of Rain' and other music, of similar dispirit, as a first step into the bleak dystopian dreamscapes that Mortiis appears to be heading into from here on out. So here I am, clawing through a quarter century old recordings, preparing for 2026."

The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI

10 APR 2026 Portland, OR (US) Dante's

11 APR 2026 Vancouver, BC (CA) Rickshaw

13 APR 2026 Calgary, AB (CA) Dickens

14 APR 2026 Edmonton, AB (CA) Starlite

16 APR 2026 Winnipeg, MB (CA) Sidestage

17 APR 2026 Minneapolis, MN (US) Skyway, Studio B

18 APR 2026 Madison, WI (US) Annex

19 APR 2026 Chicago, IL (US) Reggies

20 APR 2026 Detroit, MI (US) Sanctuary

21 APR 2026 Indianapolis, IN (US) Black Circle

22 APR 2026 Covington, KY (US) Madison Live

23 APR 2026 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Preserving Underground

24 APR 2026 Toronto, ON (CA) Lee's Palace

25 APR 2026 Montreal, QC (CA) Cafe Campus

26 APR 2026 Quebec City, QC (CA) La Source

27 APR 2026 Boston, MA (US) Brighton Music Hall

28 APR 2026 Brooklyn, NY (US) Meadows

29 APR 2026 Bensalem, PA (US) Broken Goblet

30 APR 2026 Baltimore, MD (US) Metro

01 MAY 2026 Raleigh, NC (US) Chapel Of Bones

02 MAY 2026 Atlanta, GA (US) 529 EAV

03 MAY 2026 Orlando, FL (US) Conduit

05 MAY 2026 Houston, TX (US) Warehouse Live

06 MAY 2026 Austin, TX (US) Come And Take It Live

07 MAY 2026 Dallas, TX (US) Club Dada

08 MAY 2026 Albuquerque, NM (US) Launchpad

09 MAY 2026 Denver, CO (US) HQ

10 MAY 2026 Salt Lake City, UT (US) Urban Lounge

11 MAY 2026 Las Vegas, NV (US) Swan Dive

12 MAY 2026 San Diego, CA (US) Brick By Brick

13 MAY 2026 Los Angeles, CA (US) The Echo

14 MAY 2026 San Jose, CA (US) The Ritz

15 MAY 2026 Eugene, OR (US) John Henry's

16 MAY 2026 Seattle, WA (US) El Corazon

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