MORTIIS And UADA Teaming Up For The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI

(SPKR) MORTIIS announces the massive North American "The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI" that will present the iconic Norwegian artist co-headlining with fast-rising US black metal act UADA.
The tour will feature exclusive anniversary sets and supporting performances by Jerome Reuter's ROME and WRAITH KNIGHT. MORTIIS will perform songs from his groundbreaking 2001 full-length, "The Smell of Rain", along with other volumes of dystopian despair. In addition, UADA will be performing their seminal debut album "Devoid of Light" (2016) in its entirety and ending their performance with a 30-year anniversary set of their previous works from Ceremonial Castings featuring Wraith Knight.
MORTIIS comments: "While creating and uncreating, sometimes composing, and occasionally violently invoking the music and sounds that are set to be my new album, it is growing increasingly apparent to me, that I am occasionally calling upon some old ghosts of the past", the Norwegian states. "I can hear - sometimes clearly, at other times faintly - musical echoes from the 'Smell of Rain' days, not to mention new sounds of the blurry, faint, but unmistakably strange, future, that is yet to unfold. It seems natural to me, to now unearth several of the songs from 'The Smell of Rain' and other music, of similar dispirit, as a first step into the bleak dystopian dreamscapes that Mortiis appears to be heading into from here on out. So here I am, clawing through a quarter century old recordings, preparing for 2026."
The Witches of Dystopia Tour MMXXVI
10 APR 2026 Portland, OR (US) Dante's
11 APR 2026 Vancouver, BC (CA) Rickshaw
13 APR 2026 Calgary, AB (CA) Dickens
14 APR 2026 Edmonton, AB (CA) Starlite
16 APR 2026 Winnipeg, MB (CA) Sidestage
17 APR 2026 Minneapolis, MN (US) Skyway, Studio B
18 APR 2026 Madison, WI (US) Annex
19 APR 2026 Chicago, IL (US) Reggies
20 APR 2026 Detroit, MI (US) Sanctuary
21 APR 2026 Indianapolis, IN (US) Black Circle
22 APR 2026 Covington, KY (US) Madison Live
23 APR 2026 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Preserving Underground
24 APR 2026 Toronto, ON (CA) Lee's Palace
25 APR 2026 Montreal, QC (CA) Cafe Campus
26 APR 2026 Quebec City, QC (CA) La Source
27 APR 2026 Boston, MA (US) Brighton Music Hall
28 APR 2026 Brooklyn, NY (US) Meadows
29 APR 2026 Bensalem, PA (US) Broken Goblet
30 APR 2026 Baltimore, MD (US) Metro
01 MAY 2026 Raleigh, NC (US) Chapel Of Bones
02 MAY 2026 Atlanta, GA (US) 529 EAV
03 MAY 2026 Orlando, FL (US) Conduit
05 MAY 2026 Houston, TX (US) Warehouse Live
06 MAY 2026 Austin, TX (US) Come And Take It Live
07 MAY 2026 Dallas, TX (US) Club Dada
08 MAY 2026 Albuquerque, NM (US) Launchpad
09 MAY 2026 Denver, CO (US) HQ
10 MAY 2026 Salt Lake City, UT (US) Urban Lounge
11 MAY 2026 Las Vegas, NV (US) Swan Dive
12 MAY 2026 San Diego, CA (US) Brick By Brick
13 MAY 2026 Los Angeles, CA (US) The Echo
14 MAY 2026 San Jose, CA (US) The Ritz
15 MAY 2026 Eugene, OR (US) John Henry's
16 MAY 2026 Seattle, WA (US) El Corazon
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