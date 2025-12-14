Yam Haus Deliver New Anthem 'Ain't Dead Yet'

(Big Loud Rock) Minneapolis-based indie-rock band Yam Haus (Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, Zach Beinlich) close out 2025 with hopeful anthem "Ain't Dead Yet" - out now via Big Loud Rock.

Serving as both a reflection and a rallying cry, the introspective tune acknowledges moments when everything feels like it's slipping away, yet insists there's always another step forward to take. It's a fitting bow on a year defined by resilience, uncertainty, and holding onto the spark when it flickers.

Anchoring the band's year-long thematic arc, "Ain't Dead Yet" arrives as the emotional answer to 2025's opening single "One Bullet Left," a track that wrestled with the question of how long you can keep chasing the dream when the road gets rough. "'Ain't Dead Yet' marks the end of a transitional year for the band," Yam Haus shares. "It was a year that started with 'One Bullet Left,' a song that asked: how much longer can you hold on to the dream? "Ain't Dead Yet" answers the question with a hopeful sentiment. Who knows how long any of us have, but while we're here, we may as well dream away."

"Ain't Dead Yet" follows a run of introspective releases this year, including "Arrest Myself / Dollar Store Mansion," "One Bullet Left," "Green Lights," "Misery Island / Spit In My Face," and their first-ever collaboration "Always Falling In Love" (feat. Sydney Quiseng). Building on the guitar-driven grit of their 2023 debut EP Stupid and Famous, Yam Haus continue to evolve their sound and storytelling with each release.

Next up, the Minneapolis-based trio will kick off 2026 with a special homecoming show at First Avenue on January 10.

Related Stories

Yam Haus Deliver Stupid and Famous

News > Yam Haus