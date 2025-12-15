Armageddon Reissuing Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

(Glass Onyon) Armageddon was formed in 1974, and their self-titled debut, Armageddon, released in 1975, was recorded in England and released in the United States on A&M Records. The albums' original liner notes use the term "supergroup", as their personnel were drummer Bobby Caldwell (previously a member of Captain Beyond), singer Keith Relf (who had fronted the band the Yardbirds and was a co-founder of Renaissance), guitarist Martin Pugh (from Steamhammer), and bassist Louis Cennamo (also formerly of Renaissance and Steamhammer).

This classic has now been remastered and repackaged in a beautiful gatefold on 180G Atomic Red Vinyl with additional photos and credits to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. There is a Limited (100 copies) signed bundle that comes with a 10x10 print signed by all three-surviving members (Bobby Caldwell, Louis Cennamo, Martin Pugh). As Caldwell states, "Hello! It was a great pleasure to have written and worked on the Armageddon album with the late Keith Relf, Martin Pugh, and Louis Cenamo, some of the finest players in England! We had a lot of fun, and we are delighted to see the album being re-issued by Deko Entertainment. We hope you enjoy it. Many thanks! Best Wishes.

Pugh continues, "I am thrilled that Deko is recognizing the 50th anniversary of Armageddon with this timely release of the vinyl. Keith, Louis and myself flew out from London following a dream, when we arrived in Hollywood, met and jammed with Bobby, the dream came true." Cennamo concludes, "Armageddon, our supergroup that nearly was and now just might always be!"

Armageddon is a limited pressing of 500 copies and continues in the tradition of Deko Entertainments mission to bring lost classics back to life and sometimes for the first time ever on vinyl. Recent releases have included Trapeze, Angel, Dokken, Warrant, Slaughter, Stevie Salas, and others. Pre-order here

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