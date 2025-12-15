Big Big Train's Alberto Bravin Shares His Rendition Of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

(RAM) Big Big Train lead vocalist Alberto Bravin has today released a cover of the seasonal classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and made it exclusively available via YouTube.

Originally recorded by Judy Garland for the 1944 Christmas musical film Meet Me In St. Louis, the song has since been covered by a variety of artists, most famously Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera and Sam Smith. Bravin recorded his version of the song at his Green House studio in his home city of Trieste in north eastern Italy during the autumn this year, performing all the instruments himself.

The video was filmed by Massimiliano Cernecca at Urban Recording Studios (where Big Big Train recorded their previous studio album 'The Likes Of Us') in Trieste.

Alberto Bravin says: "I've loved classic Christmas songs since my childhood and in particular I've always had a soft spot for 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'. Once we had finalised everything for the forthcoming Big Big Train album 'Woodcut', to clear my head a bit I thought it would be nice to go into Urban and see if I could put my own spin on the song.

"I allowed the influence of some of my favourite bands to shine through and ultimately couldn't resist making my version a little bit proggy of course. I wanted to release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' simply as a gift to our fans to thank them for all their support this year."

Related Stories

Big Big Train's Alberto Bravin Shares His Rendition Of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Big Big Train Announce First Ever Narrative Concept Album 'Woodcut' With The First Single 'The Artist'

Big Big Train Share Live Video For 18-Minute Epic 'Beneath The Masts'

Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted' Single

News > Big Big Train