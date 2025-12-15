Foreigner Strike Gold With Playlist

(VMC) The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has officially certified Playlist: The Very Best of Foreigner gold, marking a major milestone for the band's enduring legacy. Released by Sony Music in 2016, the compilation features some of FOREIGNER's most iconic hits, showcasing the group's powerful songwriting, chart-topping catalog, and multi-generational resonance.

Original lead singer Lou Gramm presented the gold records to the band during the first stop of the "FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe" Tour on December 3 in Port Chester, NY. The presentation marked a meaningful reunion, highlighting the band's deep history and the timeless appeal of the songs that helped define rock and roll.

Playlist: The Very Best of FOREIGNER includes live recordings of the classics such as "Feels Like the First Time," "Cold as Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Juke Box Hero," and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want to Know What Love Is." Gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America recognizes sales of over 500,000 albums. This is a formidable achievement for a new release from a heritage band in the digital era. Foreigner joins Journey and Eagles in this very exclusive category.

The "FOREIGNER 4 Deluxe" tour celebrates the band's monumental 1981 album 4, one of the most successful rock albums of all time, and features performances of the band's biggest hits. Lou Gramm will appear with FOREIGNER throughout this tour singing some of the songs that he helped create more than 45 years ago.

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