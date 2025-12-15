Gouge Away Release 'Live At BBC' Ahead Of Shows With Foo Fighters

(another/side) Gouge Away released their triumphant third LP Deep Sage in March of 2024 and later that year, the band stopped by BBC Radio 1 for a live session from Maida Vale. Today, Gouge Away have released the 4-song session digitally, available for the first time since it aired September 2, 2024.

The band comments: "Daniel P Carter had us record this live session for The Rock show on BBC Radio 1. We were on tour in the UK and always wanted to record a session at BBC so we were thrilled for the opportunity. The session was recorded live and mixed in a few hours. Then we asked the engineer to give us a tour of the whole studio which was a really special experience. When you're there you can feel so much history under one roof."

2025 saw Gouge Away touring extensively and next year proves to be no different- they're kicking off the year in Portland, OR at the Northwest Abortion Access Fundraiser, then hitting the road as support for Wednesday in March and April. In September, Gouge Away will join forces with Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age for two shows in Vancouver and Las Vegas. Stream "Live At BBC" here and see their upcoming dates below:

Gouge Away, on tour:

Mar 13 Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine %

Mar 14 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse %

Mar 15 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl %

Mar 17 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's %

Mar 19 Austin, TX - Emo's %

Mar 20 Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre %

Mar 21 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall %

Mar 22 Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater %

Mar 24 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall %

Mar 26 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue %

Mar 27 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall %

Mar 28 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue %

Mar 30 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs %

Mar 31 Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall %

Apr 01 Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

Apr 04 Asheville, NC - Orange Peel %

Apr 05 Winston-Salem, NC - Ramkat %

Apr 21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

Apr 22 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

Apr 23 Seattle, WA - The Moore %

Apr 24 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue %

Sep 20 Vancouver, BC - BC Place $

Sep 26 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium $

% with Wednesday

$ with Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age

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