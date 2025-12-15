GWAR Recruit Soulfly and King Parrot For The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour

(Freeman) GWAR are returning to destroy stages across the United States with the announcement of The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour, a massive spring run featuring Soulfly as direct support and King Parrot opening every night.

The carnage kicks off March 19th in their adopted hometown of Richmond, VA, and rampages through April 29th, ending in Charlotte, NC. A complete list of dates is below. Armed with fresh atrocities, new victims, and the unstoppable might of Gor Gor himself, GWAR are promising their most crushing live spectacle yet.

Tickets for The Gor Gor Strikes Back Tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 19th at 10am local time. The artist presale begins Tuesday at 10am local time, sign up for the mailing list at GWAR.net for the code. This will be followed by a Local Presale on Wednesday, December 17th at 10am local time.

Lead Vocalist The Berserker Blothar gives a preview of what fans can expect nightly: "GWAR, Soulfly and King Parrot. This tour will be a ritual orgy of death, sex, violence and rock and fu**ing roll!! Let the severed heads rain, bouncing down the pyramid onto a heap of human skulls. Be there humans, or be left to suffer on this planet while we party in the stars!"

3/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

3/20 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

3/21 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

3/22 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/24 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster

3/25 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

3/26 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

3/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

3/29 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/31 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

4/1 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/2 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

4/3 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

4/4 - Saginaw, MI @ The Vault

4/5 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/8 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

4/9 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

4/10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

4/12 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

4/14 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/15 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

4/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

4/18: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

4/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

4/21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4/23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

4/24 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

4/25 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

4/27 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

4/28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

4/29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

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