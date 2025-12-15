Scott Stapp One of 2025's Top Ten Most-Played Artists on Billboard Year-End Chart

(Napalm Records) Scott Stapp is one of 2025's Top Ten most-played artists on Billboard's year-end Mainstream Rock Airplay Artists Chart, alongside Linkin Park, Three Days Grace, Sleep Theory, Nothing More, Papa Roach, Shinedown, Pop Evil, Volbeat, and Ghost.

It is a career-first as a solo artist for Stapp, who has dominated charts since 1997 with Creed - one of the best-selling acts of the entire 2000's decade. The year-end ranking is the cumulative result of Stapp's three consecutive solo Top Tens ("Higher Power," "Black Butterfly," "Deadman's Trigger") from his fourth solo album, Higher Power, out now via Napalm Records.

Released in 2024, the album debuted atop the rock charts as Stapp reunited with Creed for a tour Billboard called "one of the hottest rock tickets of the year." By year's end, with success on both fronts, Loudwire noted "Here's a comeback story we can get behind. This certainly seems to be the year of Scott Stapp, who is front and center of Creed's reunion, but also quietly has one of the year's best solo rock records." A year later, Stapp is wrapping 2025 with similar acclaim.

In 2026, Creed will host their fourth rock cruise, perform select festival dates, and mount their third Annual Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival on July 18 & 19 in Tinley Park, IL. The two-day festival will be co-headlined by Limp Bizkit with Bush, Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Mammoth, Candlebox, Hoobastank, Kittie, Puddle of Mudd, Slay Squad, Sleep Theory, Verve Pipe, and more.

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