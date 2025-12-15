.

The Happy Fits Announce Spring 2026 Tour Dates

12-15-2025
The Happy Fits Announce Spring 2026 Tour Dates

(MPG) On the heels of closing out their marathon headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album Lovesick, indie/rock darlings The Happy Fits have announced their first round of tour dates for 2026.

The run of shows will kick off in March in Burlington and take them through Buffalo, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boulder, San Diego, Tampa, and Baltimore among many others. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 19th.

TOUR DATES:
03/13 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
03/14 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
03/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
03/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
03/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Center
03/20 - Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall
03/21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
03/26 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/28 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/01 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/02 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
04/04 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
04/05 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/10 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
04/11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
04/14 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
04/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE
04/17 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Stage
04/18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
04/21 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
04/27 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
04/29 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
05/01 - Baltimore, MD @ The Recher
05/02 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
05/03 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

Related Stories
The Happy Fits Announce Spring 2026 Tour Dates

The Happy Fits Share Immersive 'Black Hole' Video

The Happy Fits Premiere 'Do You See Me?' Video

The Happy Fits Share 'Cruel Power' Video To Announce New Album

The Happy Fits Ponder illegal Pineapples in 'Around and Around' Video

News > The Happy Fits

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'- OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues- Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended- more

Day In Country

Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'- Reba McEntire's 'Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'- Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'- more

Day In Pop

Benson Boone Returns With 'The Time of My Life' Video- Melanie Martinez Performed On TODAY- Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'- more

Reviews

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Latest News

Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'

OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues

Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended

Sting Releases 'The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum'

Chris Cornell's 'Carry On' Remastered and Expanded

alt-J's Joe Newman aka JJerome87 Streaming Debut Album 'The Canyon'

Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video

Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert