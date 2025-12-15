The Happy Fits Announce Spring 2026 Tour Dates

(MPG) On the heels of closing out their marathon headline tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album Lovesick, indie/rock darlings The Happy Fits have announced their first round of tour dates for 2026.
The run of shows will kick off in March in Burlington and take them through Buffalo, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boulder, San Diego, Tampa, and Baltimore among many others. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 19th.
TOUR DATES:
03/13 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
03/14 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
03/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
03/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
03/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Center
03/20 - Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall
03/21 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
03/26 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/28 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/01 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/02 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
04/04 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
04/05 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
04/07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/10 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
04/11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
04/14 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
04/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE
04/17 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Stage
04/18 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/20 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
04/21 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
04/27 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
04/29 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
05/01 - Baltimore, MD @ The Recher
05/02 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
05/03 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
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