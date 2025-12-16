Fred Again Adds Ten Shows To USB002 Tour

(Atlantic) Fred again.. has announced ten more shows as part of his USB002 tour. Fred will play six shows at New York's East End Studios in January and four shows at London's Alexandra Palace in February.

These newly announced dates will all feature the immersive Boris Acket installation, which has become an integral part of Fred's USB002 shows this year. Tickets for all dates are on sale on Thursday, December 18th.

Fred finished ten weeks of USB shows and releases last week, releasing "I Luv U" with Wallfacer on Friday before playing his last show of the year in Mexico City."I Luv U" is the latest chapter in the new era of Fred's infinite USB album and marks his final release of 2025 after a monumental run also featuring "solo" with Blanco, "ICEY.." and "..FEISTY" with BIA, "Winny" with Sammy Virji & Winny, the "Beto's Horns" remixes with CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Ezra Collective, "Talk of the Town" with Sammy Virji and Reggie, "HARDSTYLE 2" with KETTAMA and Shady Nasty, "Facilita" with Caribou and MC Teteu, "Ambery" with Floating Points, "the floor" remixes with Skin On Skin & BEAM, "OK OK" with Danny Brown, BEAM & PARISI and "you're a star" with Amyl and the Sniffers.

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