George Harrison's 'Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)' Gets Video From Stranger Things Star

(Grandstand Media) Actor, director, and musician Finn Wolfhard has directed the first-ever music video for George Harrison's beloved 1973 single "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)." The song is a highlight from Living in the Material World, Harrison's highly praised second solo album of original music following the dissolution of The Beatles in 1970.

Wolfhard's stop-motion video aims to bring a fresh visual perspective to this timeless piece of music, taking you on a trip through the gardens of Friar Park, with easter egg references from Harrison's storied career and an homage to his love of gardening. The animation was a collaboration between Toronto based Nobody Told Me Studios and Tye Down Pictures. A team of 20 stop-motion artisans constructed each element by hand, animating each story beat frame by frame. The result is a tactile, emotionally driven visual world built with meticulous craftsmanship. The animation director was Akash Jones and it was produced by Jason Baum and Michael Wamara. It was executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine.

On making the video, Wolfhard says, "To work with the Harrison family and bring this video to life with a team of incredible young Canadian artists has been a great honor. It's hard to put into words how grateful I am for this opportunity. George Harrison has and will continue to be a huge inspiration to me, and his work will live on forever."

Dhani Harrison says about working with Wolfhard, "Finn is one of the sweetest and most talented people I know of his generation, and he is the perfect person to direct a video for my dad. My dad would have loved this, and I hope his wonderful, creative, heartfelt ideas help this song reach another generation. Great job, Finn - we love you."

The album, Living in the Material World, was released in the wake of the colossal success of Harrison's triple-album debut, All Things Must Pass, and the groundbreaking 1971 benefit concert The Concert for Bangladesh. "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)" served as the lead single for the album and became Harrison's second number one hit in the United States, following the iconic "My Sweet Lord." Living in the Material World was recently celebrated with 50th anniversary editions last year that were lovingly overseen by Dhani and Olivia Harrison. Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon) oversaw complete remixing from the original tapes, elevating the album with a sonic upgrade, delivering a sound that's brighter, richer, and more dynamic than ever before.

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