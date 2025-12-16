John Corabi Announces New Album 'New Day' With Title Track Video

(Freeman) John Corabi is proud to announce his debut full-length solo album 'New Day,' due out on April 24, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, JOHN offers fans a first glimpse of the upcoming album with the release of it's title track, alongside an official music video.

A trip down memory lane with a nostalgic mood, the lead single "New Day" moves from intimate acoustic moments to richly layered rock arrangements. It's a journey through the heart of rock, infused with soul and blues sensibilities and inspired by the melodic grandeur of early Boston and Queen.

On the title track, John shares: "'New Day' is a positive, upbeat song with a message of enjoy life!!! Stop whining and complaining about how unfair life is, and enjoy the 'little beautiful things, life offers' and make the changes you need to make your life better!!! Change happens WITHIN..."

'New Day' marks John Corabi's first full-length solo album of original material. Recorded in Nashville during the summer of 2025 and produced by multi-platinum songwriter and producer Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Buckcherry), the album fuses classic '70s rock, soul, and blues influences into a sound that feels both timeless and deeply personal.

The record features the previously released singles "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" (2021) and "Your Own Worst Enemy" (2022), now presented as part of a rich collection of tracks that spotlight his commanding vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and masterful songwriting.

Throughout the album, Corabi is joined by Marti Frederiksen, who adds backing vocals, guitars, piano, and percussion; Evan Frederiksen on drums, bass, B3 organ, electric guitar, mandolin, and programming; Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses) on lead guitar; Paul Taylor (Winger, Steve Perry) contributing piano, organ, and clavinet, as well as Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) offering guitar solos. Together, they create an organic, instrument-driven sound built on real performances, melodic interplay, and soulful energy.

With a European tour planned for February/March 2026 and additional shows running through late spring and summer, Corabi is poised to bring this new music directly to fans, delivering both powerful live energy and genuine emotional resonance.

More than just a solo debut, 'New Day' serves as Corabi's personal testament to rock's enduring spirit-an exploration of melody, soul, and authenticity, played with passion and conviction at every turn.

John shares: "I'm very excited for everybody to hear this new collection of songs! I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished! This is a 60's-70's sounding classic rock and roll record...Turn it up, and enjoy!!!"

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