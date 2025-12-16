UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Share First Live Dates Of 2026

(SRO) UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell has announced the initial dates for their Big Love Tour in 2026. The shows kick off at the Grenada Reggae Fest-also known as "The Big Show," a major cultural event featuring international and local artists-before the tour arrives in the U.S. with multiple stops in Florida and throughout the New York area (see the itinerary below). The 2026 dates follow an extensive 2024-2025 European tour of sold-out shows and major festival headlining slots. The tour is being booked by Universal Attractions Agency / Jeff Epstein in North America.

Ali Campbell eternally remains the voice, the face, and the sound of UB40. For the live shows, ALI is backed by the same band of world class players who have performed with him since 2008. Tapping into the pulse of the Caribbean with respect and invoking the magic of its music with reverence, Ali has struck a chord with one generation of fans after another as the founding frontman and original lead "vocALIst" of UB40 and now as the namesake of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell.

At the very mention of "Red Red Wine," "Kingston Town," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," or dozens of other hits, audiences can't help but think of Ali's inimitable vocals punctuated by his irreplaceable intonation, butter-smooth delivery, and bold British soul. His voice has catalyzed sales of 100 million albums, 40 Top 20 hits (as well as four #1's), billions of streams, and innumerable accolades. Beyond earning a GRAMMY Award nomination, he has also garnered the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for "International Achievement" and the Mauritius Government Award. Accompanied by an elite cohort of world-class players, he properly continues the legacy of UB40 with the classic sound listeners know and love on the road in 2026 and beyond.

"UB40 is my legacy," he smiles. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences. This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you're 10-years-old or 100-years-old, it's always a happy time. This is what I've done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either."

The initial Big Love Tour dates by UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell are as follows:

Sat 4/11/26 Grenada, West Indies National Cricket Stadium

Wed 4/15/26 Apopka , FL Apopka Amphitheatre

Thu 4/16/26 Cocoa Beach , FL Cocoa Riverfront Park

Fri 4/17/26 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Sun 4/19/26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Ekhard Hall

Wed 4/25/26 Austin, TX The Far Out (Main Stage)

Fri 5/1/26 Atlantic City, NJ Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sat 5/2/26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sun 5/3/26 New York, NY Kings Theatre

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