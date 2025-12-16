Yungblud Explains His Name and Thanks Ozzy and Sharon On Stern Appearance

(SiriusXM) Yungblud appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday morning to promote his Grammy-nominated album, "Idols." The rising rock star told Howard how he's never quite clicked with his birth name. "That's what my mum calls me when I'm naughty," he joked. "I didn't hate it. I just thought Dominic Harrison was a bit polite for the music I was making."

Yungblud's music has been making a splash this year. First, there was his performance of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at Ozzy Osbourne's final show in July - just weeks before his passing. As a massive fan of Osbourne's going back to early childhood, it meant a lot to him. "I was riddled with ADHD, angry, full of energy, like my teachers didn't know what to do with me, so I immediately identified with this character who was celebrated for his individuality and his madness," he said of the late frontman.

"I can never be more thankful to Sharon and Ozzy for giving me that moment to show the world what I can do," Yungblud continued. "When you feel Osbourne's arms around you, you have to try your f***ing best to honor that moment and honor him forever."

Yungblud telling Howard that it was Ozzy who urged him put that performance on "Idols," his fourth studio album. "He was like, 'Hey ... have you seen the reviews of your cover of "Changes?" You've got to f***ing put it out, man," the rocker recalled.

Yungblud on Rock & Roll: "It's such a sacred genre," he declared. "Every f***ing dad says to his kid, 'I don't like that - it sounds like what I knew,' and it always happens."

"People always put so much pressure on one person bringing it back ... That's a load of bullsh*t," the rocker continued before referencing current bands like Turnstile, Amyl & the Sniffers, Geese, and Knocked Loose.

"What I wanted to do was bring a sense of theater and showmanship and adventure and nine-minute songs in a 2025 way," he explained. "It was a f***ing risk ... [but] we have a fanbase that will go with us."

Yungblud's "Idols" is out now. Catch Howard Stern Presents: Yungblud on Friday, Dec. 19 on Howard 101.

The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7:00 am ET. The full show is also available on the SiriusXM app.

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