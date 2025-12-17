3OH!3 Announces 303 Day 2026

(BPM) 3OH!3 is excited to keep the tradition going in 2026 with their annual 303 Day, presented by 93.3 Colorado Alternative. Taking place March 3, 2026 at Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO, the upcoming event will feature a headline set from the band, as well as a special guest (TBA). Pre-sale tickets are available now at https://www.3oh3.com/, with general on-sale beginning this Friday December 19th at 10am MT.

The band shares: "Every year on 303 Day, we get to bring our love for our hometown full circle. In 2026, we're returning to the heart of our grassroots upbringing-playing the Boulder Theater. We used to wait outside this venue just to get front row for our favorite touring acts. Now we get to be on that stage. But we still want to bring the party like the basements we used to rock on the Hill. We can't wait to come home and do Boulder proud."

3OH!3 kept fans on their toes this year with the release of two new singles - "SLUSHIE" and "HIT ME HARDER" - and a full U.S. tour with Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, and LØLØ. The band also performed at all three dates of the Vans Warped Tour.

The band is currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of their third album Streets Of Gold, and kicked things off last month with a sold out show at House of Blues in Anaheim. They'll follow it up with a second sold out show at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn on January 2nd, featuring special guests Millionaires.

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