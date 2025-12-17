Amyl and The Sniffers Share New Concert Film 'Live at Ally Pally 2025'

(NLM) Amyl and The Sniffers today announced the release of their brand new concert film Live at Ally Pally 2025. Their "thundering" performance at London's historic Alexandra Palace is now live on YouTube.
The band's biggest headline show to date, which The Standard described as "brilliant from start to end," included raucous performances of their anthems "Jerkin'", "Tiny Bikini", ""Doing In Me Head", and more.
The film follows a monumental year for Amyl and The Sniffers, with feats like their first ever GRAMMY nomination for the boisterous "U Should Not Be Doing That" from 2024's Cartoon Darkness, a freshly announced North American tour following a bout of massively successful worldwide performances and sweeping the top categories at this year's ARIA awards.
Directed by the award winning John Angus Stewart, the live film captures Amyl and The Sniffers in all of their punk glory. From rollicking vocals and headbanging cadences to advocating for climate action, Stewart's intimate perspective of the Ally Pally performance highlights the band's "razor-sharp ruckus" (Kerrang!) both on and off the stage.
Fred Again Teams With Amyl And The Sniffers For 'You're A Star'
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover