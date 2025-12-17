Calling All Captains Release 'Blood For Blood' Vidoe

(Earshot) Calling All Captains have released the official music video for their latest single "Blood For Blood," out now. The video captures the band at their most visceral and unfiltered, filmed live during the sold-out Ten Second Epic reunion show at Union Hall in their hometown of Edmonton.

Rather than relying on scripted visuals or polished production, the band chose to document the raw energy of a real moment - a packed room, full volume, and a crowd fully locked in.

"We wanted the 'Blood For Blood' video to feel exactly like being in that room," says vocalist Luc Gauthier. "It was filmed in our hometown of Edmonton at the iconic Ten Second Epic reunion show, sold out at Union Hall. No sets, no storyline, no polish. Just a packed room, full volume, and everyone locked into the same moment. That night meant a lot to us, and capturing it live felt like the most honest way to document where we're at as a band right now."

"Blood For Blood," released earlier this month, is taken from the band's upcoming EP The Things That I've Lost, due out January 9, 2026 via New Damage Records. The track was co-written with acclaimed songwriter Tom Denney (A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil, Neck Deep) and finds the Edmonton-based quartet pushing their sound further than ever before - blending post-hardcore grit, pop-punk melody, and emotional intensity.

"This song is an imaginary confrontation between you and the worst version of yourself," the band explains. "It takes place at the end of your life, as you reconcile with your choices - both good and evil. It's about coming to terms with the corner of your mind called darkness. Understanding that darkness can be terrifying but freeing, even if it creates internal struggle. This song represents the conflict of emotions within one soul, and how those emotions shape our choices."

"Blood For Blood" was recorded with longtime collaborator Quinn Cyrankiewicz (Royal Tusk) at The Audio Department in Edmonton, mixed by Tim Creviston, and mastered by Stuart McKillop (Rain City Recorders).

Related Stories

Calling All Captains Streaming 'A New Type Of Grey' Video

Calling All Captains Reveal 'wallflower' Video

Felicity And Calling All Captains Deliver 'GOD Mode'

Felicity Recruit Calling All Captains For 'God Mode'

News > Calling All Captains