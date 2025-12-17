Disturbed's John Moyer Talks Geoff Tate's Operation: Mindcrime III

(MS) Mark Strigl sits down with John Moyer of Disturbed for an in-depth conversation recorded in December 2025 and spoke about working on Geoff Tate's forthcoming "Operation Mindcrime III" album.

In this interview, John reflects on Disturbed's sold-out concert earlier this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City, his journey into the band, and his time with The Union Underground, including why the band never released a second album. John also shares the story behind his audition for Disturbed and discusses the incredible singers he's performed with over the years, including Scott Weiland, Scott Stapp, Russell Allen, and more.

The conversation also covers Adrenaline Mob, working with A.J. Pero (Twisted Sister), and John's memories surrounding A.J.'s passing. We dive into his memories of playing with guitarist Mike Orlando, the band Art of Anarchy, experiences at Ozzfest, Queensryche, and John's work on the upcoming Geoff Tate album, Operation: Mindcrime III. John also talks about Disturbed's time in the studio over the past couple of years-and much more.

During the interview John had this to say about Operation: Mindcrime III which he is producing: "The first single is so freaking good. I can't get over it. Everyone I play it for just goes, wow. Geoff Tate is back and he's killing it. And it's so Operation Mindcrime, brother, with all the vocals and everything over it. The sound effects.

"There's this one song and a lot of the songs are sung... It's basically sung from Dr. X's point of view. Right. So Geoff really gets into character and you can hear this menacing tone and sort of this like do as I say, I know what's right attitude that happens throughout the record. It's really powerful."

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