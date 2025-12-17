Hear Tony Martin's New Duet With The Sonic Overlords

(SSP) In 2022 Sweden's The Sonic Overlords unleashed a magnificent opus, 'Last Days of Babylon,' that remains an underrated gem in our opinions. A combination of powerful doom riffs and epic, melodic majesty of late '70s/early '80s heavy rock.

One of the songs on that album "Past The End of Time" is now available as a standalone single and video. What makes this exclusive variant version special is it's a duet version between The Sonic Overlords vocalist Marcus Rubin and guest Tony Martin (Black Sabbath).

"A dream come true... to have Tony Martin guest on one of our songs. The first time I heard his voice on this track, I cried with happiness. The influence of his time in Black Sabbath is immense on both me and the band. And Tony is one of my top five vocalists of all time," says guitarist Morgan Zocek.

'Last Days of Babylon' is still available on ltd vinyl (300), CD and across all digital platforms.

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