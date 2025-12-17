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Powerwolf Preview New Live Album With 'Alive Or Undead' Video

12-17-2025
Powerwolf Preview New Live Album With 'Alive Or Undead' Video

(Napalm Records) With "Alive or Undead", Powerwolf offer another spectacular glimpse into their upcoming live album Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), out February 27, 2026, via Napalm Records. Originally released on the bombastic Call Of The Wild (2021), the song unfolds its full, overwhelming power in this new live version - an anthemic powerhouse that embodies the inimitable intensity of a Powerwolf show in its purest form.

Filmed at the completely sold-out Olympiahalle in Munich during the Wolfsnächte Tour 2024, "Alive or Undead" captures the electrifying atmosphere of this very special evening: gigantic energy, opulent dramaturgy, brute force, and a rousing, euphoric interaction with the audience that transforms the song into a powerful, choral stage moment that completely captivates the hall. With this impressive live interpretation, Powerwolf once again underline that they are an unmatched force!

Powerwolf on Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle): "We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnachte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

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