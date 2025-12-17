The Fake Friends Unleash 'A Sucker Born Every Minute'

(No Rules) Montreal's The Fake Friends launch the lead-up to their debut LP Let's Not Overthink This with "A Sucker Born Every Minute". It is a sharp, melodic jolt that threads dance-punk tension through a thick post-punk backbone, landing somewhere between Parquet Courts, Culture Abuse, and the rawer edges of early 2000s alt-rock. The track feels built for both the floor and the headphones, rhythmic and hook-forward, grounded in the kind of emotional candor that has become a quiet signature for the band.

Formed in Montreal's tight-knit punk and indie ecosystem, The Fake Friends grew out of shared apartments, shared stages, and the cross-pollination that happens when half your friends are already in multiple other projects. Frontman Matthew Savage leads the six-piece lineup: guitarists Felix Crawford-Legault and Luca Santilli, bassist Michael Kamps, keyboardist Bradley Cooper-Graham, and drummer Michael Tomizzi. Their roots stretch from hardcore to power-pop and back again, a range that shows up in the sound. High-energy, melodic, a little jagged, always moving forward.

"A Sucker Born Every Minute" captures that blend with surprising focus. The song drives on tightly wound guitars and a rhythm section that feels both precise and restless, while Savage leans into the tension between bravado and self-recognition. The lyrics circle around familiar patterns: burned bridges, late-night decisions, the impulse to run from responsibility. The hook lands like a self-directed challenge. It is a song that moves quickly but leaves something heavier in its wake.

The single also offers the first look at Let's Not Overthink This, the band's first full-length with the current lineup. Montreal's studio network shaped the record, from practice spaces to Mixart to the hands of producer and engineer Jordan Barillaro, giving the album a sense of place that echoes through its sound. The material broadens the scope of what The Fake Friends were doing on earlier EPs. Bigger arrangements. More interplay between guitars and keys. A stronger thread of danceable rhythm running through the noise. It is still loud and messy in the right ways, just with more intention behind the mess.

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