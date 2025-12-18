Caliban Share 'Dear Suffering' (Feat. Andreas Bjulver) Live in Cologne 2025

(ASPR) Before embarking on the Darkness Over X-Mas tour, Caliban are releasing "Dear Suffering" (Feat. Andreas Bjulver of Cabal) Live in Cologne 2025 (Live Video)."
The song is part of the digital Back From Hell (Deluxe Edition). For the release, the band didn't only capture some songs from their home show in Cologne last summer, but also recorded "Anthem," a brand new song, as well as two cover versions: "You Only Live Once" and "Shout."
The band comments,"'Anthem' feels like the perfect final song in terms of message and vibe - but it's not a goodbye. It's the exact opposite. It's our message to you: A 'thank you' for every year, every moment, every step we've shared together... and for all the ones still to come. You're the reason this band exists. Without you, we're nothing."
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