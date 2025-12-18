Fai Laci Releases Second Dan Auerbach-Produced Single

(BHM) Having just finished a tour of the East Coast, Midwest, and South, the Rising alternative rock band Fai Laci have unveiled their second single, streaming everywhere now. Once again produced by Dan Auerbach at his Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, TN, the track is joined by the premiere of an official music video, filmed by the band on tour and streaming now on YouTube. "Grains of Sand" follows the release of their label debut single, "Angels and The Others."

"When we listened back to the mix of 'Grains of Sand' at 1 AM in the studio after days of nonstop work, I couldn't hold back tears," says Luke Faillaci. "I had written the beginning of this song a year earlier, trying to capture that anxiety that lingers even when life is going right, and the fear of what happens when things really do fall apart. And in that time, life did hit hard. The second half didn't exist until we started tracking it -something about being there with Dan Auerbach, creating the space for us to dig deep, finally brought it out. Recording it live with my best friends felt like it wrapped up that period of time, and the arc of the song reflects that. Life always goes on.

"We wanted to capture the emotion and craziness of our lives over the past couple of months in this video, and the reflective nature of 'Grains of Sand' was the perfect song to do it to," Faillaci continues. "We've been going nonstop recording our debut album in Nashville, to hitting the road on our first tour, and so on. It's been a ton of hard work, but we are surrounded by the best people and wouldn't want to be doing anything else in the world."

Fai Laci has quickly emerged from the historically rich music scene of Boston, MA, to be one of the most compelling new voices in alternative rock. The band was founded by Luke Faillaci following the 2022 release of the first Fai Laci EP, Conversation, recorded in his college bedroom and highlighted by such tracks as "Five" and "Gypsy Lover," both of which soon earned millions of worldwide streams thanks to their expressive vocals and urgent songcraft. With no real plan other than to make great music, Faillaci pulled together his closest and most dedicated musical friends - Michael Goldblatt, Zack Putnam, Cal Hamandi, and Anthony Cervone - and officially formed Fai Laci, releasing their second independent EP, Knock at My Door, in early 2024. A fervent fan following soon grew in the Northeast and beyond, resulting in increasingly bigger live shows and total streams for both EPs now over 15M. Now signed to Easy Eye Sound, Fai Laci is currently hard at work recording their first full-length album in Nashville with Easy Eye Sound founder Dan Auerbach producing.

"Rock and roll is f***ing powerful," says Faillaci. "It shakes the floor and tears down every wall between you and the strangers screaming next to you. We're doing this because we crave that lost sense of real community - something that's been drowned out by formulaic, force-fed noise. We just want to create, share, learn, and feel. This is about making the music we want to hear."

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