Finger Eleven Launch New Social Media Miniseries For 'Last Night On Earth'

(SRO) Finger Eleven released their seventh album, Last Night On Earth, on November 7 via Better Noise Music (their first with the label). As a special gift to their fans, the group is bringing various songs from the album to life with an eight-episode video miniseries, which will appear on their social media starting today (December 18).

The shows will reimagine songs from the album into real life as science/fantasy/adventure short films in an homage to the band's favorite genre (such as Krull, The Beastmaster, and Flash Gordon). They're huge fans of those particular movies, as well as the popular tabletop role player games that have arrived back in the spotlight thanks to the popularity of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" and the "Hellfire Club."

The "Last Night On Earth" miniseries-deliciously campy and steeped in the Good vs. Evil trope-will roll out on the band's and Better Noise Music's socials starting today (December 10). Throughout the miniseries, as the characters endure their quest, viewers will hear clips of new songs from Last Night On Earth.

In touring news, Finger Eleven is excited to team up with Filter for a U.S. tour along with special guest Local H starting March 5, 2026 in Wenatchee, WA at the Town Toyota Center. The band recently traded vocals with Filter singer Richard Patrick on the thunderous track "Blue Sky Mystery" from Last Night On Earth. Meanwhile, Finger Eleven are currently wrapping up 2025 with their own headlining tour throughout Canada with fellow native sons Headstones and The Tea Party.

With Filter and Local H:

3/5 Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center

3/6 Boise ID - Revolution Concert House

* 3/8 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

3/10 Denver, CO - Ogden

3/11 Wichita, KS - Cotillion

3/13 Saint Charles, MO - The Family Arena

3/14 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

3/15 Pelham, TN - The Cavern

3/17 Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

3/19 Evans, GA - Columbia County PAC

3/20 Charles Town, WV - Penn G

3/21 Waynesborough, VA - The Foundry

3/23 Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

3/25 Duluth, MN - Symphony Hall

3/26 La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

3/27 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

3/29 Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

3/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

3/31 Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

4/1 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

* Local H is not on this show

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