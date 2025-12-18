Maria Taylor Covers Counting Crows' 'Colorblind' With Dashboard Confessional

(MPG) Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Maria Taylor releases a cover of Counting Crows' "Colorblind" featuring Dashboard Confessional. The recording, produced by Mike Bloom, was given to Counting Crows' Adam Duritz as a birthday gift two years ago.

About the recording, Taylor explains: "A couple of years ago, as a birthday present to Adam Duritz, a group of friends decided to cover a few of his songs. Chris Carrabba and I met at Adam's New York apartment years ago. We kept in touch and talked about collaborating someday. I texted Chris and told him that I was going to cover my favorite Counting Crows song, 'Colorblind,' and asked if he would want to sing it with me. He thought it was a great idea! That same night I went into my little home studio and recorded the dreamy guitars and vocals.

I asked my good friend, Mike Bloom, to take it over from there and produce it. Chris sang it a week later and we finished it just in time to give to Adam for his birthday! Recently I came across this track and was reminded of how much I love it. I love the song, the production, and collaborating for the first time with Chris. I really love how our voices sound together. And to package it up beautifully, my friend (and artist) Alvaro Ilizarbe let me use his amazing art as the single cover. It was a collaborative project from start to finish."

Taylor's cover of "Colorblind" marks her first proper song release since 2022 as she prepares to release new music next year.

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