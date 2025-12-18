War On Women Announce Time Under Tension Tour

(ASPR) War On Women are hitting the road in March 2026. After launching a new chapter with the release of their single "Precious Problem," and teasing more new music coming soon, they are ready to share a live setlist of new and long-beloved War On Women tracks this Spring.
Shawna Potter, vocalist of War On Women, shares her thoughts on the upcoming tour: "I'm so stoked to get back to the west coast! This is our first run of shows with the new album out, so the songs are fresh, and we're excited about them. We spent a lot of time on 'Time Under Tension,' and to finally be able to share it with everyone feels good."
In addition to the tour, "Precious Problem" heralds what is to come - fans can expect a new album from War On Women titled "Time Under Tension" in 2026. More information will be revealed in due course.
Time Under Tension Tour // MARCH 2026
18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Little Giant
19 Columbus, OH @ Used Kids Records
20 St Louis, MO @ Duck Room
21 Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar
23 Denver, CO @ HQ
24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive
25 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest*
26 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
27 Portland, OR @ Dante's
28 Arcata, CA @ Rampart Skatepark
29 Oakland, CA @ Doll Fest*
*No Oceanator
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