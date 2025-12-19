blink-182's Enema of the State Joins Definitive Sound Series

() blink-182's Enema of the State is the newest title unveiled for Interscope-Capitol's acclaimed Definitive Sound Series (DSS), a new premium audiophile limited edition series using the state-of-the-art One Step process.
As one of the defining bands of modern punk-pop, Enema of the State cemented blink-182 as the architects of a new wave of melodic punk. Pairing high-velocity hooks with irreverent humor and an unexpected emotional core, the album launched the trio to global stardom and became a cultural touchstone for a generation. Now widely regarded as one of the most influential rock albums of the late '90s and 2000s, its legacy continues to resonate across modern pop-punk and alternative music.
Mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering from the original analog master tapes, the AAA [All Analog Mastering] 180-gram high-definition vinyl LP ($100) was pressed at Record Technology, Inc., and features a top-quality heavyweight Tip On gatefold single jacket, housed inside a uniquely designed slipcase.
Limited to 3,000 hand-numbered copies, each DSS edition includes a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and pressing chain. Pre-order here.
"The Definitive Sound Series represents the pinnacle of vinyl craftsmanship," says Xavier Ramos, EVP D2C and eCommerce Strategy at Interscope/Capitol. "We're proud to invest in these collectible pieces that reflect our respect for these iconic artists, their groundbreaking music, and the fans whose passion continues to keep these albums as relevant today as when they were first released."
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