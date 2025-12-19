Freddie Mercury 'Mr. Bad Guy' 40th Anniversary Video Series Concludes

(Hollywood Records) The third and final instalment in this exclusive 3-part series celebrating Freddie Mercury's 'Mr. Bad Guy' album's 40th anniversary special edition vinyl reissue revisits the classic 1985 interview Mercury gave to promote the record's initial release and reveals how personal its songs are to him, intimately exposing his experiences of love, relationships and loneliness.

First released in April 1985, Mr Bad Guy was Freddie Mercury's first solo album outside of Queen, the legendary group he founded 15 years earlier. Spawning four singles, including the UK No.1 charting single "Living On My Own," the record enjoyed UK Top 10 success and went on to achieve a gold disc.

Commencing December 5, Freddie Mercury YouTube celebrated the release of the album's 40th anniversary special vinyl reissue by presenting the first of a three-part Mr Bad Guy video series, with the second episode following on December 12. Along with clips from the videos promoting each of the record's singles, both episodes presented an excerpt from a classic interview the iconic Queen frontman gave in 1985 in support of Mr Bad Guy's initial release.

In this concluding episode, we return once more to this fascinating interview with Freddie conducted by journalist David Wigg in Munich in 1985. As the two enjoy a deep dive into some of the tracks that feature on his debut solo album, Freddie reveals how personal the songs are - intimately exposing his experiences of love, relationships and loneliness.

The conversation begins with Freddie in slightly provocative mood, replying to Wigg's initial question about which of the album's songs he finds the most rewarding with "Oh, I don't know, the one that sells the most," though he follows up with a more considered response, describing Mr Bad Guy as "a rewarding album."

"I think it's a collection of songs which seem to sort of get in a groove. And to me I couldn't single out one song, because, at this point in time, I seem to be liking a different song every day."

One of the clip's most revealing moments then arrives when Wigg asks Freddie about "Living On My Own," the song forever associated with the famously flamboyant black and white-themed celebration for the singer's 39th birthday party, filmed for posterity for the song's video. Wigg suggests that the track has a personal resonance as Freddie does indeed "travel the world, more or less in a gypsy style."

"That's very me, I'm living on my own, but having fun," is Freddie's earnest response. "When you think about someone like me and my lifestyle, I mean I have to go around the world and live in hotels and that can be very lonely. But I'm not complaining. I'm just saying I'm living on my own and having a boogie time," he finishes, with the smile quickly returning to his face.

David Wigg then asks what inspired the song "Foolin' Around," one of the album's most dancefloor-friendly tracks, featuring a commanding vocal from Freddie and a lyric apparently alluding to someone with a slightly capricious nature.

Freddie shoots from the hip in response. "I just wanted a track that had a sexual element to it," he says. "Not in terms of lyrical content, but in terms of the rhythmic content. That seems to have a very sexual rhythm and very sexual vibe to it."

Pursuing a similar line of enquiry, Wigg asks whether another Mr Bad Guy highlight "My Love Is Dangerous" is perhaps intended as a warning of sorts.

"Not really...well, a bit, yes," Freddie considers. He then elaborates, saying "I'm not a very good partner for anybody. And I think that's maybe what my love is, I think my love is dangerous. But who wants their love to be safe? I mean, can you imagine writing a song 'My Love Is Safe'? It would never sell."

The subject of love is in the air throughout this final Mr Bad Guy excerpt, with Freddie agreeing with David Wigg's assertion that "deep, deep down" he's a romantic at heart. "WelI, I guess so, but I just like writing songs about love because there's so much scope and also they have so much to do with me."

Towards the end, though, he again displays his wonderfully humorous, if slightly mischievous side when he responds to Wigg's inquiry as to whether Mr Bad Guy's front cover will feature something special.

"It's just me lying naked on the beach, isn't that the norm?" Freddie fires back, smiling broadly. "But no, it's just a chocolate box cover of me with my dark blue shades looking very butch. Yeah, it's just very easy, very straightforward!"

Referencing the track "Made In Heaven" which at one time was considered as a title for the album, Wigg jests, "so we're not going to see you with wings?", prompting Freddie to quip, "Oh, no, nothing like that. They were clipped off a long time ago."

Mr Bad Guy new 40th anniversary special edition vinyl reissue - available on translucent green vinyl and picture disc LP - is out now.

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