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Ghost Launch Day Of Deliverance With FeedLA

12-19-2025
Ghost Launch Day Of Deliverance With FeedLA

(NLM) Capping off a year that has given them a wildly successful arena tour and #1 album here in the U.S., Sweden's foremost theatrical rock ambassadors Ghost will be giving back to a community they'll soon be visiting:

Today - Friday, December 19, 2025 - Ghost's Skele-Bot will assist FeedLA in making their deliveries in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Inglewood, the location of the February 23 finale of their Skeletour World Tour. With this partnership between the band, the LA Y, and Serve Robotics, the members of GHOST are proud to bring attention to such a positive organization and its efforts to provide the basic human necessity that is access to fresh food.

If you'd like to join Ghost in supporting FeedLA, visit this site: ymcala.org/FeedLA or find a similar charitable organization in your area. Come together, together as one.

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