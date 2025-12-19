Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh Auction A Success

(MPG) On the 16th and 17th of December in Los Angeles, California, Julien*s Auctions, the industry-leading pop culture memorabilia auction house hosted "Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh," the first-ever auction with one of the most fabled, beloved and respected rock icons in the world, Joe Walsh.

Fans and collectors worldwide were able to bid for some of Walsh's most cherished items which included an extraordinary array of unique guitars, cars, amps, ham radios, stage wardrobe, and historic rock and roll ephemera from his 50 year career in the music industry.

This one in a lifetime opportunity saw bids come in from over twenty-two countries around the world, in a lively and fast paced auction held at the infamous Troubadour in West Hollywood and online around the world at JuliensAuctions.com.

The auction delivered a string of blockbuster results, with several headline lots smashing their estimates by wide margins. The Stage Played Mark Whitebook Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar was a standout, rocketing to $44,800, while the Stage Played Epiphone Zakk Wylde Les Paul Custom Bullseye achieved $22,400 - nearly twenty times its high estimate. Signed and artist-owned pieces fueled intense bidding, led by the Bad Company-signed Squier Electric Guitar, which soared to $32,000 , and Les Paul's 1955 Steinway Model B Grand Piano, which realized $57,600. Even beyond instruments, the 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 exceeded expectations, selling for $102,400, underscoring the auction's exceptional strength.

"Life's been good for Joe Walsh whose music has shaped decades of rock history. This historic auction was a true celebration of that incredible journey. Julien's are honored to have worked with Joe who wished to share pieces of his story with fans, collectors and investors who truly appreciate his artistry and also support the important work of Vet Aid" -Martin Nolan, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Julien's Auctions

Key item highlights sold in the auction included the below:

2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

SOLD: $102,400

ARP 2500 Synthesizer and Barnstorm Wing Cabinet

SOLD: $57,600

Les Paul's 1955 Steinway & Sons Model B Grand Piano, Ebony

SOLD: $57,600

Stage Played Duesenberg Starplayer TV-TO Transparent Orange

SOLD: $35,200

Bad Company Signed Squier Electric Guitar

SOLD: $32,000

Stage Played Epiphone Zakk Wylde Les Paul Custom Bullseye With Photo

SOLD: $22,400

1969 Hammond B3 Organ with Matching Leslie 122A Cabinet, Walnut

SOLD: $22,400

Stage Played Fender American Professional Telecaster w/Solid Rosewood Neck

SOLD: $19,200

Duesenberg Prototype #1 Joe Walsh Signature Guitar, Black

SOLD: $19,200

Ringo Starr "Fill In The Blanks" Video Played Breedlove Mark I Electric Guitar, Sunburst With Photo

SOLD: $11,520

Buzz Feiten Bo Diddley Tribute Electric Guitar

SOLD: $11,520

Carvin Joe Walsh Semi Hollowbody Electric Guitar, Pearl White

SOLD: $11,520

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to VetsAid, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity, founded by Walsh, which since 2017 has directly supported a variety of national and regional veterans-based charities who provide assistance to veterans and their families

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