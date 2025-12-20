Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce 2026 Tour Dates

(OMG) Aerosmith star Tom Hamilton's other band Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates in California and Florida under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert."

Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry with a setlist centered around their outstanding and critically acclaimed new songs, along with classic rockers from Aerosmith and The Babys.

Hamilton is joined in the band by is legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.

The band will be releasing a full length album in March of 2026 through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group. A limited number of early production CD's of the forthcoming album are available with purchase of a VIP ticket.

"Close Enemies is getting ready to Rock California and Florida in January 2026, CANT WAIT! Looking forward to being back on my old stomping ground! I want to see some BABY'S fans out there!!" says Tony Brock.

Peter Stroud adds, "We are charged to play for our West Coast friends and fans in these legendary venues! And always fired up to play in hometown Atlanta. Of course, we know Florida always rocks."

1/2 @ The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA

1/3 @ The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA

1/7 @ Tower Theatre in Fresno, CA

1/9 @ The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA

1/10 @ Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA

1/11 @ The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, CA

1/21 @ Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta, GA

1/23 @ Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo, FL

1/24 @ Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

1/25 @ Encore Live in Sarasota, FL

1/29 @ MT. Dora Music Hall in Mt. Dora, FL

1/30 @ Ter-Tiniś in Fort Myers, FL

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